NGT orders personal appearance of Law secretary

CUTTACK: Expressing serious displeasure over the absence of state respondents during hearing on a petition challenging grant of environmental clearance (EC) for mining at the Mirigini stone quarry under Balasore district’s Nilagiri tehsil, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed personal appearance of state Law secretary on January 14 next year.

NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata issued the direction on Wednesday after finding that no one was present on behalf of the state. The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and A Senthil Vel (expert member) observed, “Notice in the case was issued by the Tribunal on September 9, 2024 but no one has put in appearance on behalf of the state respondents, government of Odisha.”

“We, therefore, direct the Law Secretary, government of Odisha to appear before this Tribunal (in virtual proceedings) on the next date fixed with his explanation as to why the counsel for the state of Odisha is not appearing in the case,” the bench ordered.