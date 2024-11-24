Odisha government to amend Varsities Act to ensure autonomy of institutions

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Saturday approved the proposal to amend the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 to give greater autonomy to public universities in selecting their vice-chancellors.

The move will overturn the decision taken by the previous BJD government to include its nominee in the committee for selection of vice-chancellors of public universities.

The BJD had amended the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 to Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020 for this purpose. However, it was opposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for violating its rules and subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said the amendment aims to address critical challenges faced by universities, while enhancing their overall academic excellence, governance and administrative efficacy.

Speaking about the amendments, he said the focus is on improving the recruitment process and empowering universities with more autonomy to allow them to make decisions independently while maintaining accountability.

The amendments will enable involvement of academic professionals in the decision-making process, reintroduction of the senate and formation of a building and works committee, and finance committee, among others.