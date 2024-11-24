Odisha government to amend Varsities Act to ensure autonomy of institutions

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Saturday approved the proposal to amend the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 to give greater autonomy to public universities in selecting their vice-chancellors.
The move will overturn the decision taken by the previous BJD government to include its nominee in the committee for selection of vice-chancellors of public universities.
The BJD had amended the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 to Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020 for this purpose. However, it was opposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for violating its rules and subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court.
Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said the amendment aims to address critical challenges faced by universities, while enhancing their overall academic excellence, governance and administrative efficacy.
Speaking about the amendments, he said the focus is on improving the recruitment process and empowering universities with more autonomy to allow them to make decisions independently while maintaining accountability.
The amendments will enable involvement of academic professionals in the decision-making process, reintroduction of the senate and formation of a building and works committee, and finance committee, among others.
Sources said as per the proposed amendment to the 1989 Act, the selection committee for vice-chancellors will have an eminent educationist as chairperson, one syndicate member of the university and one UGC representative.
While approving the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020, the BJD government had mandated that the selection committee will comprise a chancellor’s nominee, nominee of the UGC and nominee of the state government. This was in conflict with the UGC regulations.
Clause 7 of the UGC Regulations-2018 lays down the selection procedure for vice-chancellors/pro vice-chancellors of the universities. The selection should be made by a search-cum-selection committee comprising three to five persons of eminence in the sphere of higher education. The persons will not be connected in any manner with the university concerned.
Ahuja added that the amendment will also incorporate various aspects of the National Education Policy-2020 like multi-disciplinary education, skill development and enhanced access to higher education through distance learning.