Pranab’s brother held for assaulting vendor in Odisha

JAJPUR: Police on Saturday arrested Bhaba Prasad Das, the brother of BJD’s former organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das for allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor at Biraja Haat in Jajpur town.
Basing on a complaint filed by the vendor, Nagen Nayak, police had registered a case against Bhaba under sections 115 (2), 296, 3 (5), 303 (2), 324 (4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Jajpur Town police station on Friday.
Bhaba, a former chairperson of Jajpur municipality, was detained and subsequently arrested for his alleged involvement in assaulting and threatening the vegetable vendor and taking away his money at the marketplace.
Police brought Bhaba to the residence of the SDJM for appearance on Saturday.
The SDJM remanded him in judicial custody as he did not file his bail application. In a bid to maintain law and order following Bhaba’s arrest, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in and around Jajpur town.
Nayak had filed a complaint at Jajpur Town police station alleging he was assaulted by Bhaba and his associates while he was at the Haat. “Bhaba along with his accomplices manhandled me and destroyed vegetables worth around Rs 10,000. They also snatched Rs 1,200 from me,” Nayak stated in his complaint.
Two other vendors had also filed separate police complaints against Bhaba and his accomplices. Based on the complaints, three cases were registered at Jajpur Town police station. Police had also registered a suo motu case in this connection.