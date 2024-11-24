Pranab’s brother held for assaulting vendor in Odisha

JAJPUR: Police on Saturday arrested Bhaba Prasad Das, the brother of BJD’s former organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das for allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor at Biraja Haat in Jajpur town.

Basing on a complaint filed by the vendor, Nagen Nayak, police had registered a case against Bhaba under sections 115 (2), 296, 3 (5), 303 (2), 324 (4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Jajpur Town police station on Friday.

Bhaba, a former chairperson of Jajpur municipality, was detained and subsequently arrested for his alleged involvement in assaulting and threatening the vegetable vendor and taking away his money at the marketplace.

Police brought Bhaba to the residence of the SDJM for appearance on Saturday.