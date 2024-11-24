Two Maoist dumps busted, items seized in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Security personnel unearthed two Maoist dumps and seized a large cache of explosives and other articles from Bahabalakhol reserve forest within Manamunda police limits of Bough district.

A joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched an operation basing on specific intelligence inputs on November 21 and detected the first Maoist dump around 2.5 km away from Kanpa village the next day, said DIG (Southern Range) Sarthak Sarangi. The team then proceeded to another location three km east of Kuakumuda village where it detected the second Maoist dump.

The personnel recovered seven detonators, two codex wire of one metre length, safety fuse of one metre length, a keypad mobile, a voice recorder, three walkie talkie, two walkie-talkie chargers, a multimeter, 60 Diodes, a bundle of electric wire, two rolls of soldering wire, three mobile chargers, one car charger, one magnifying glass, a tiffin box, two spectacles, two knives, a black colour dress, three black colour bags, one manual drill, four radio antenna, two black colour belts, two steel plates, five metre rope, a two litre jerry can, two steel mugs, two torch, four polythene sheets, two blankets, one umbrella, one camouflage cap, 10 1.5 Volt battery, medicines, Maoist literature and grocery items from the dumps.

In this regard a case has been registered at Manamunda police station, Sarangi. He said the operation dealt a significant blow to the outlawed Maoist outfit, which has been active in the region for several years.As per information, CPI (Maoist)’s KKBN Division has been operating in Boudh district and its nearby areas for quite some time.