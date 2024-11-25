66 registered goshalas get Rs 8.96 crore from Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has released Rs 8.96 crore to 66 registered goshalas engaged in sheltering and care of around 20,000 destitute cattle.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Gokulananda Mallik distributed the assistance under ‘Mukhyamantri Pranikalyan Yojana’ for the financial year 2024-25 at a special event here recently. Besides, 13 animal welfare organisations have been handed over work orders for rehabilitation of around 1,300 stray and destitute cattle. They will be given an assistance of around Rs 5 crore when they become operational.

Assistance ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 52 lakh is being given for establishing new goshalas for rehabilitation and shelter of 50 to 150 destitute cattle. The minister also distributed go-ahead letters for establishment of 47 vermicompost units in the state. An assistance of Rs 2.15 crore will be provided to the units having a capacity of producing around 3,000 tonne vermicompost annually.

“It is our duty and responsibility to ensure the health and security of animals and birds, which are loyal to us and are integral to the society. There has always been a close relationship between human beings and animals. The government is committed to the development of animal resources in the state,” said Mallik while urged people to come forward for animal welfare.

Principal secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth and director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Ramashis Hazra were present.