BJD to oppose Waqf Bill in Parliament

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday announced its MPs in the Rajya Sabha would strongly oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which is listed for consideration and passage by the Parliament during the winter session starting on Monday. The regional outfit, which has no representation in Lok Sabha, demanded the contentious Bill be withdrawn.

The party’s minority cell led by its president and Rajya Sabha MP Muzibulla (Munna) Khan held a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the sub-collector of Bhubaneswar seeking withdrawal of the bill.

The party alleged that the proposed amendments in the Waqf Act, 1995, will disturb the harmony between different communities in the country. The proposed changes in the Waqf Act will have far reaching implications on the autonomy, protection, and governance of Waqf properties which are considered as sacred and integral to the religious and social welfare of the Muslim community, Khan said.

He also said the primary stakeholders, particularly the Muslim community, were not consulted prior to the introduction of the amendment bill in Parliament. “We urge that this proposed Bill be withdrawn and comprehensive consultations be held with stakeholders to address their concerns before any amendments are introduced in Parliament,” he added.

The party has raised objections to the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf boards as suggested in the Bill. The memorandum also held that the proposal to delegate power to district magistrates to determine whether a property is Waqf or government-owned is detrimental to the autonomy of Waqf institutions.However, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the Centre will not do any injustice to any community.