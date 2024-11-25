Man hacks elder brother to death in Jharsuguda, Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a drunk man allegedly hacked his elder brother to death within Lakhanpur police limits in Jharsuguda on Sunday night.

Police sources said accused Sushil Munda (24) reportedly used an axe to kill his sibling Sunil Munda (32) at their house in Gangapada village under Kudaloi panchayat.

Sushil was addicted to alcohol and had reportedly returned home in an inebriated state at about 10 pm. He had a heated exchange with his mother over some issues and started threatening her with an axe. When Sunil came to their mother’s rescue, Sushil attacked him with the weapon and he sustained serious injuries in his neck.

On hearing the screams, Mundas’ neighbours rushed to the spot and shifted Sunil to a hospital. Sunil was referred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla but he succumbed on the way. The locals overpowered Sushil and handed him over to the police.

“Initial investigation suggests the accused killed his elder brother over some petty issue. Lakhanpur police registered a case and detained him. A scientific team also visited the spot on Monday to carry out an investigation at the crime scene,” said Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.