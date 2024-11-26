Jharkhand youth held for chain snatching victim’s death in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Days after a 45-year-old woman died after being attacked by two chain snatchers, the city police on Monday arrested one of the miscreants from Jharkhand for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The accused, identified as Raju Naidu (26), is a native of Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district. He was staying in a rented accommodation in Sundarpada area here and working as a lift technician.

Police said Naidu, riding pillion, had snatched the chain from the victim U Bishu Patra on November 11. His associate, who was riding the motorcycle, is still absconding and efforts are underway to nab him.

Bishu was targeted by the two anti-socials near Labanagiri hills when she was on way to a temple with her husband U Pratap Patra on a two-wheeler. While the bike-borne miscreants fled with her chain, the woman lost balance and fell down from the motorcycle. She suffered head injuries and was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed after two days.