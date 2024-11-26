Makeover plan for Bhubaneswar ahead of major events

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital will undergo a major makeover in view of important events like DG and IG conference, President Droupadi Murmu’s visit and Patha Utsav lined up in the city this winter.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) chaired by mayor Sulochana Das.

“The state government will provide BMC Rs 10 crore for beautification projects. In view of the three-day DG and IG conference to be held from November 29 and the President’s visit in December first week, beautification projects will be taken up in different parts of the city,” informed Das.

The city will also be decked up with mural paintings for the upcoming Patha Utsav and Pravasi Bharatiya Sammilani in January. BMC officials said as part of the beautification plan, a drive will be launched to crack down on roadside encroachments. Vendors who have put up kiosks illegally along roads will also be evicted.