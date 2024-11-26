PRI members stage dharna against BDO

JAGATSINGHPUR: Sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members of Naugaon block on Monday detained BDO Tapan Kumar Mohapatra and staged a dharna at his office for keeping them out of vital meetings.

On November 6, Mohapatra, after discussions with panchayat samiti chairperson Trushana Lenka had proposed holding a meeting on November 22. A letter was issued to the administration confirming the date. However, no invitations were sent to the panchayat samiti members and sarpanchs, creating resentment among them. The sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members alleged the BDO cancelled the meeting under pressure from ruling party leaders. They said cancellation of the meeting further delayed critical development projects in rural areas of the block.

Mohapatra defended his decision stating, “A standing circular prohibits holding of panchayat samiti meetings three days before the start of Assembly session, which begins from November 26. Hence, I cancelled the meeting scheduled for November 22, as the local MLA refused to attend it due to the upcoming session. The dharna was politically motivated.”

However, panchayat samiti member of Ghodansa, Tarun Kumar Barik, dismissed the BDO’s explanation as baseless. “The meeting was scheduled four days before the Assembly session, not three. A panchayat samiti meeting was held in Astaranga block of Puri district on November 22,” he said.