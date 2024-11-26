Three more cases against Bhaba Prasad Das, bail plea rejected

JAJPUR: In fresh trouble for Bhaba Prasad Das, three more criminal cases were registered by Jajpur Town police against him in a local court on Monday.

Bhaba, the brother of BJD former organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, was arrested two days back for allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor at Biraja Haat in Jajpur town. The three new cases pertain to violent protests, such as gheraoing Jajpur Town police station and staging roadblocks near Biraja Haat. Additionally, a complaint concerning an assault on another vendor was filed in the local Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court.

The local authorities have also submitted a formal request to the SDJM court to incorporate the three charges into the ongoing legal proceedings against the accused. Following the development, Bhaba was produced in the local SDJM court for taking cognisance of the three fresh cases slapped against him. Bhaba had applied for bail in connection with the three new cases on the day and the same was rejected by the SDJM.

Bhaba was arrested following an allegation of assault on vegetable vendor Madan Nayak in Biraja Haat on November 21. Nayak had also alleged Bhaba had threatened him, damaged his vegetables and extorted money from him. In a significant development, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police was directed on Sunday to probe the alleged attack on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo.

Police have formed a special team comprising six members, led by deputy superintendent of police (CID), Crime Branch. Saroj Kanta Mohanta, to probe the incident in detail.

The probe will cover three main issues including the alleged attack on the Dharmasala MLA, staging of road blockade near Biraj Haat, and the gherao of Jajpur Town police station. The attack on legislator Sahoo took place near a bridge on Budha river within Jajpur Sadar police limits on November 20 evening.