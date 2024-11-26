Winter storm in the offing as Odisha assembly starts today

BHUBANESWAR : The winter session of the Assembly beginning Tuesday is set to be stormy with the Opposition BJD and Congress ready with potent ammunition to corner the state government.

Increasing crime against women, death of three tribals at Mandipanka village in Kandhamal district due to consumption of mango kernel gruel, and torture of a tribal girl who was forced to eat human excreta in Bangomunda block of Balangir district are some of the major issues that will find echoes in the House.

Presiding over the BJD legislature party meeting at Naveen Niwas on Monday, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik listed several issues including the death of six women by consuming mango kernel gruel, liquor deaths at Chikiti and deterioration of law and order situation in the state that would be taken up aggressively by his party.

Stating that BJD is the strongest Opposition in the country, he called upon his MLAs to use their numbers to effectively attack the government. “Be present in the House, don’t be absent. We will be able to corner the government,” he told the MLAs.

The Congress legislature party presided over by Ramchandra Kadam also decided to raise the above issues along with the Adani Group controversy.