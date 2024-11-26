Winter storm in the offing as Odisha assembly starts today

BHUBANESWAR : The winter session of the Assembly beginning Tuesday is set to be stormy with the Opposition BJD and Congress ready with potent ammunition to corner the state government.
Increasing crime against women, death of three tribals at Mandipanka village in Kandhamal district due to consumption of mango kernel gruel, and torture of a tribal girl who was forced to eat human excreta in Bangomunda block of Balangir district are some of the major issues that will find echoes in the House.
Presiding over the BJD legislature party meeting at Naveen Niwas on Monday, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik listed several issues including the death of six women by consuming mango kernel gruel, liquor deaths at Chikiti and deterioration of law and order situation in the state that would be taken up aggressively by his party.
Stating that BJD is the strongest Opposition in the country, he called upon his MLAs to use their numbers to effectively attack the government. “Be present in the House, don’t be absent. We will be able to corner the government,” he told the MLAs.
The Congress legislature party presided over by Ramchandra Kadam also decided to raise the above issues along with the Adani Group controversy.
Winter storm in offing with govt-Oppn ready for face-off
Sale of land to Adani near Gandhamardhan hills will also be taken up demanding a clarification from the state government, Kadam said.
However, the six-month-old Mohan Charan Majhi government is also ready to counter the Opposition attack. The BJP legislature party presided over by the chief minister met in the Assembly premises here to finalise their strategy.
Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Chandra Mahaling told mediapersons that the government is ready to face the Opposition and discuss all issues which will be raised in the House. “The BJP will not be content with these discussions only. The party will put forth the agenda for future Odisha before the people during the session,” he said.
Referring to the charges of deterioration of law and order situation in Odisha, the minister said it is better than what was prevailing during the BJD period. “I do not think law and order situation was anyway better during the BJD government.
We are ready to face the Opposition on this issue,” he said. Besides, the state government will also focus on the achievements of the state during the last six months. Opening of the Ratna Bhandar and the decision for its repair, successful implementation of the Subhadra Yojana and fixing the MSP of paddy at Rs 3,100 will be highlighted by the BJP, he added.
Speaker convenes all party meet
Speaker Surama Padhy convened an all party meeting attended by CM Mohan Majhi and Opposition leaders, ahead of Assembly session, on Monday. “We held discussion on smooth and productive way of transacting business. The leaders agreed to extend their support in this regard,” she said.