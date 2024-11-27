PM Modi set to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on November 29

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a three-day visit to the state from November 29, is set to hold a roadshow in the capital city on his arrival on Friday.

Informing about the forthcoming visit, state BJP president Manmohan Samal told reporters that the prime minister will be given a rousing reception at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on his arrival at around 4.15 pm. He will then hold a roadshow from the Airport Square to Governor House Square.

After a brief halt at Raj Bhavan, Modi will attend a meeting of party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers at the state party office. He will interact with legislators, MPs and senior leaders of the party for two hours, Samal said.

He will join the DGP and IG conference to be held at the Convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan in the next two days from November 30 to December 1. He will leave for New Delhi on December 1. Samal said Union Home minister Amit Shah will arrive here around noon on Friday and inaugurate the DGP and IG conference. National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval and senior officers of IB, CRPF, RAW, SPG and NSG will also attend the conference.