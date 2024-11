BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 12,156 crore in the Assembly for 2024-25 financial year.

This has been done to meet the additional requirement of funds for completion of ongoing and new projects, and give effect to the new policy decisions of the state government.

The highlight of the supplementary budget was allocation of Rs 1,196 crore for implementation of Subhadra Yojana. Similarly, in line with the focus on empowerment of women, Rs 1,230 crore was allocated to the Women and Child Development sector.

Around Rs 1,530 crore was allocated to the healthcare sector including provision of Rs 1,056 crore for National Health Mission and Rs 644 crore for the Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana. Infrastructure, meanwhile, received the highest allocation of Rs 3,087 crore while the urban development sector was provided Rs 1,000 crore.

The chief minister said education sector will get a boost with allocation of Rs 1,114 crore for school and mass education, and Rs 305 crore for higher education.

“The IT and skill development sectors received allocation of Rs 252 crore and Rs 263 crore respectively,” Majhi said and added, an allocation of Rs 203 crore has been provided for Odia Language and Culture.

Similarly, Rs 10,155 crore has been earmarked for programme implementation while Rs 1,685 crore has been allocated under administrative expenditure. The chief minister said programme expenditure will be financed by available resources of Rs 3,236 crore. The differential amount will be met through additional revenue collection and savings, he added.