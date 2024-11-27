Two RTO officials among five held for extortion of truckers on NH-16 in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam police on Tuesday arrested five persons including two officials of the Transport department for illegal collection of money from trucks on NH-16 in Berhampur.

Police identified the accused as Ganjam additional RTO K Venketesh, junior MVI Ratikanta Nahak and three agents Bharat Kumar Sahu (31), Rabindra Sahu (36) and B Vijay Kumar (30) of Girisola.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said police were informed that a group of youths were illegally collecting money from trucks on NH-16 between Girisola to Sorala junction since the last several days.

Accordingly, a team of police led by Golanthara IIC Bibekananda Swain conducted a raid on Monday night and found four youths busy collecting money from trucks detained on the NH near Hanuman temple at Girisola. On seeing the cops, one of the youths fled while the rest three were apprehended.

During questioning, the truck drivers and locals informed police that the youths regularly collected huge amount of money from trucks plying on the highway on the promise of ensuring their smooth passage without any checking or legal trouble by RTO officials of Ganjam.

The SP said the three youths were taken to Golanthara police station and during interrogation, revealed that they were collecting money from trucks on behalf of additional RTO Venketesh, junior MVI Nahak and former traffic inspector NK Chhinira. The trio said the money collected from trucks were given to the RTO officials through cash or online payment to the number shared by the latter on WhatsApp.

Vivek said during verification, it was found that the additional RTO and junior MVI had added their ‘agents’ in a WhatsApp group where the officials were members. In the WhatsApp group, these agents used to share details of trucks which paid money so that the vehicles would not be checked by RTO officials on NH-16. Each truck reportedly paid Rs 700 to Rs 2,000 depending on the load they were carrying.

After gathering evidence, Golanthara police registered a case and arrested the three agents and two officials. They were later produced in court. The SP said further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab other agents and staff of Transport department involved in the illegal act.