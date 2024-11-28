All eyes on crop cutting experiment in Sundargarh amid allegations of damage to paddy

ROURKELA: With a preliminary survey suggesting damage to paddy crops over nearly 30,000 hectares of land across Sundargarh, all eyes are now on Agriculture Department’s ongoing crop-cutting experiment (CCE).

Sources in the department said the CCE has been initiated under PM Fasal Bima Yojana by the District Planning and Monitoring Unit (DPMU) with the assistance of agriculture and revenue authorities. Sample crop cutting is being done in the presence of the representatives of the SBI General Insurance as part of the experiment.

Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) Harihar Nayak said CCE is a widely used technique to estimate yield of paddy crop in which a plot of certain size is randomly selected. He said 16 crop cuttings would be conducted in each of the total 17 blocks of the district. A minimum of four plots would be covered in any of the randomly selected gram panchayats. He said the CCE initiated around 10 days back would continue till December 31 to help ascertain the actual crop yield scenario. He said around 40 per cent of sample crop cutting has already been completed.