Involve discoms to prevent live wire deaths of elephants: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has called for involving the electricity distribution companies (discoms) of the state to tackle the increasing electrocution deaths of elephants.

Accordingly, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitro Ratho on Tuesday directed chief conservator of forests (Wildlife-I) Manoj V Nair to convene a meeting of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the discoms by December 6 and inform the court about the outcome when the matter is taken up next on December 10.

The bench expected the proposed meeting ‘to ponder over the issue of deaths of wild elephants because of electrocution and the remedial measures, which can be taken jointly by the state and the discoms’.

The direction was issued after taking note of the affidavit in which Nair had given details relating to deaths of wild elephants in the state from 2020-21 till November 22, 2024). Nair admitted that death of wild elephants by electrocution, either deliberate or accidental, was a serious concern. At least 85 elephants in the state died of electrocution from 2021 to November 22, 2024.

“This has happened despite this court’s serious intervention, which led to preparation of an action plan and constitution of joint task force to protect the wild elephants in Odisha,” the bench observed.

The bench recorded senior advocate Goutam Mishra’s submissions that said, considering the circumstance that electrocution is one of the major reasons for deaths of elephants in the state, inclusion of representatives from the discoms is required. Accordingly, the bench said, “We deem it proper to direct for impleading of TPCODL, TPWODL, TPNODL and TPSODL through their respective CEOs as opposite parties in the case.”

The court was hearing the case of death of three elephants due to electrocution in Naktideul range of Sambalpur on November 18.