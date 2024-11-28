Rs 5K reward for information on two-day-old infant missing from VIMSAR hospital in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Even as hectic efforts are on to trace the infant stolen from VIMSAR, Burla, Sambalpur police have announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for whoever provides information on a lady who is suspected to have lifted the child.

The two-day-old baby boy was stolen by an unidentified lady from the gynaecology ward of VIMSAR on Tuesday. On the basis of CCTV footages, four teams were formed to trace the woman and rescue the baby. Following the incident, a case of kidnapping was registered at Burla police station and an investigation launched. Police have also gathered information from other patients admitted to the ward to ascertain details of the suspect lady caught in the CCTV.

Additional SP Haresh Pandey said, “As per the findings so far, the suspect was speaking fluent Odia. Thus, we believe she must be a local. The suspect communicated with the family members of the baby’s parents and established a good rapport with them and subsequently took away the child when she got an opportunity.”