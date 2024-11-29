Chhattisgarh blames Odisha for negligence on jumbo treatment

UMERKOTE: A war of words has erupted between forest officials of Chhattisgarh and Odisha over the treatment of a sick six-year-old elephant which entered Chideipani forest under Raighar range in Nabarangpur district from the neighbouring state a couple of days back.

Forest officials from Chhattisgarh present at the spot where the elephant is being treated alleged their Odisha counterparts are not cooperating with them. They said the elephant must be guarded at night but no personnel from Odisha has been deployed at the spot for the purpose. Refuting the allegations, Raighar forest range officer Md Samad said personnel from Odisha are present at the spot round-the-clock and are keeping a close watch on the sick jumbo. He said Nabarangpur DFO Subhendu Behera visited the spot on the day to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that the elephant has an injury in its mouth owing to which it unable to eat. It has become weak. Sources said officials of the Chhattisgarh Forest department traced the elephant with the help of a drone. The elephant was tranquilised and is being treated at Pagharpani forest.