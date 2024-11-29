Newborn stolen from VIMSAR rescued after intensive search by police

SAMBALPUR: After an intensive search and 48-hour-long investigation, the newborn stolen from VIMSAR, Burla was rescued from Ganesh Nagar area within Rengali police limits on Thursday afternoon.

The rescue was followed by a reunion of the baby boy with his parents. Briefing mediapersons, ASP, Haresh Chandra Pandey said, “Four teams were formed and thorough investigation conducted under the guidance of IG Himanshu Kumar Lal and Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo. On the basis of intelligence inputs and technical investigation, the woman seen in the CCTV footage was traced and apprehended from Ganesh Nagar in Rengali.” He said the woman’s husband was also involved and has been apprehended.

Further investigation is underway and the couple is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the crime, if more people were involved and if they have any criminal antecedents. On Wednesday, Sambalpur police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for information on the lady who was suspected to have lifted the child.

As per reports, Gita and her husband Mohan had come from Basna in Chhattisgarh for delivery on November 24. Gita delivered the baby boy on Monday. However, at around 2:15 pm on Tuesday the couple found their baby missing.