Odisha: Rs 1.36 lakh crore worth industrial projects get govt approval

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday approved a record Rs 1,36,622.24 crore investment proposals involving 20 projects that would generate employment opportunities for over 74,350 people in the state.
Official sources said, the projects that got the nod spanned diverse sectors, including steel, chemicals, green energy, aluminium, aviation fuel, equipment, apparel and textiles, power and renewable energy and cement.
The projects will come up in 10 districts - Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur.
Of the 20 upcoming projects, 19 were discussed during last three investors’ meets conducted in Delhi, Mumbai and Singapore in the run-up to the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025. It included the proposal of Singapore-based MAS Holdings’ integrated textile facility at Khurda with an investment of Rs 1,211.87 crore.
The first HLCA conducted in September had cleared 12 industrial projects worth Rs 39,271.5 crore. Investment proposals worth over Rs 1.8 lakh crore have been approved for 73 projects to generate over 1.1 lakh jobs since the formation of the new government.
Speaking at the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the state’s unwavering commitment to fostering an investment-friendly ecosystem. “Through strong cooperation between the state and central governments, we have fostered a business-friendly environment that attracts investors to Odisha. Our focus is on creating an ecosystem that promotes inclusive growth, sustainability, and job creation. Utkarsh Odisha 2025 will mark the beginning of a new era, positioning Odisha as a premier investment destination,” he said.
Among the major projects, the authority has approved the expansion proposal of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (TATA Steel) with an investment of Rs 61,769.03 crore in Jajpur district. It will create job opportunities for over 14,000 people.
The proposal of Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (CPSU) for a manufacturing unit from high ash coal to ammonium nitrate with annual capacity of 6.6 lakh tonne at an investment of Rs 11,782 crore in Jharsuguda, expansion plan of Hindalco Industries Ltd at Rs 10,645 crore in Sambalpur, manufacturing unit for integrated copper anodes and fertiliser plant of Indo Asia Copper Limited (KIRI Group) at Rs 9,774.51 crore and aniline manufacturing complex along with other derivatives of Claronex Chemicals and Petrochemicals Pvt Limited at Rs 2,912 crore in Ganjam have also been cleared.