Odisha: Rs 1.36 lakh crore worth industrial projects get govt approval

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday approved a record Rs 1,36,622.24 crore investment proposals involving 20 projects that would generate employment opportunities for over 74,350 people in the state.

Official sources said, the projects that got the nod spanned diverse sectors, including steel, chemicals, green energy, aluminium, aviation fuel, equipment, apparel and textiles, power and renewable energy and cement.

The projects will come up in 10 districts - Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur.

Of the 20 upcoming projects, 19 were discussed during last three investors’ meets conducted in Delhi, Mumbai and Singapore in the run-up to the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025. It included the proposal of Singapore-based MAS Holdings’ integrated textile facility at Khurda with an investment of Rs 1,211.87 crore.

The first HLCA conducted in September had cleared 12 industrial projects worth Rs 39,271.5 crore. Investment proposals worth over Rs 1.8 lakh crore have been approved for 73 projects to generate over 1.1 lakh jobs since the formation of the new government.