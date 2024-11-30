Rains to lash parts of Odisha for three days

BHUBANESWAR: Parts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall in next three days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and coastal districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said cyclonic storm Fengal over southwest Bay of Bengal has enhanced the flow of moisture carrying easterly winds from the bay towards Odisha due to which parts of the state will receive light to moderate rains till Monday.

Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts may experience rainfall activity on Monday.

The cloudy weather has led to a fall in the maximum day temperature and a rise in minimum night temperature by 4 degree Celsius to 5 degree C each.

On the day, Bhubaneswar’s maximum day temperature was below normal by 5.3 degree C and night temperature was above normal by 4.7 degree C. Neighbouring Cuttack’s day temperature was below normal by 5 degree C and night temperature was above normal by 3.8 degree C. The met office said the minimum night temperature is likely to gradually fall after three days.