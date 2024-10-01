Private college student jumps from second floor of hostel to escape ragging

BHAWANIPATNA: The student of a private college near Jagannathpur on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna town, was allegedly subjected to ragging by his classmates following which he jumped from the second floor of the hostel and sustained injuries.

The victim is a student of Plus II and was allegedly subjected to physical torture by some of his classmates. Earlier it was believed that the student was pushed from the second floor of the hostel by his classmates.

But the victim after regaining consciousness at Bhawanipatna government hospital told police he jumped out of fear of those who were ragging him. He also told police that some students consume liquor in the hostel.

An FIR was filed by the victim’s father in Bhawanipatna police station against nine students who had allegedly been torturing his son for the last 15 days.

College authorities said stern action will be taken against those who subjected the student to harassment and staff who did not perform their duty diligently. Sources said the victim is recovering at the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.