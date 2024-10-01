Two killed, 20 injured in separate road mishaps

JAJPUR: Two persons were killed and 20 others sustained injuries in two separate road mishaps near Jaraka Bazaar on NH-16 within Dharmasala police limits.

In the first incident, the helper of a private bus was killed and 20 passengers sustained injuries after the vehicle hit a stationary truck near Panda Dhaba near Jaraka Bazaar.

While the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained, sources said five of the passengers who sustained injuries in the mishap are critical.

As per reports, the private passenger bus was en route to Bhubaneswar from Baripada when it collided with the stationary truck. The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Five of them were shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. Police have seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is on.

In the second incident, a 26-year-old man died after an unidentified vehicle hit him near Jaraka Bazaar on Sunday night. The victim was identified as Santosh Kumar Sahoo of Kumar village. Santosh was crossing NH-16 when the speeding vehicle hit him killing him on the spot. Sahoo’s body was sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.