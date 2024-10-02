Wildlife offender sentenced to three years for leopard skin smuggling in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: The court of JMFC, Harabhanga in Boudh district on Monday sentenced a wildlife offender to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI). A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the convict Goutam Behera of Nuasahi in Kandhamal district.

STF IG JN Pankaj said on January 20 this year, the STF, Bhubaneswar apprehended Behera near Ranipathar village at Purunakatak in Boudh district and recovered a leopard skin from his possession. Behera was waiting at the side of Charichhak-Phulbani main road to deliver the hide to a customer.

After investigation, chargesheet was submitted against Behera under sections 379 and 411 of the IPC besides section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The seized leopard skin was sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for examination. During the trial, the prosecution examined 11 witnesses and exhibited nine documents.

While inspector Manoj Kumar Sethy was the investigating officer of the case, assistant public prosecutors Ajit Parida and Dilip Dhal conducted the case.

Pankaj said this is the ninth case in which the accused were convicted under Wildlife Protection Act.