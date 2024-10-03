BJP told lies to come to power, says Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday mounted a scathing attack on the BJP and said the saffron party has come to power in Odisha by telling lies and making false promises to people.
Addressing BJD leaders and workers while launching the party’s Jana Sampark Padayatra from Ekamra Assembly constituency here, the former chief minister said BJP can change the name of a scheme or colour of school uniforms, but it cannot change the history of the state.
Stating that the BJD stands with people and sincerely works for their development with a focus on self-respect, the Leader of Opposition asked party workers to make every household in the state aware about the lies of BJP.
He said the law and order situation in the state has declined to such an extent that women are not safe even in police stations while government employees are not secure in the Raj Bhavan. People of the state do not trust the BJP government anymore. It has failed to win the confidence of the people, he said.
“What happened to BJP’s promises like provision of 300 units of free electricity, Rs 50,000 to all women of the state under Subhadra Yojana and old-age pension of Rs 3,000?” questioned Naveen.
Asserting that BJD believes in work, the former chief minister said under the previous government, the state developed in the fields of infrastructure, health and education. The BJD government worked for welfare and empowerment of farmers and women.
“The trust and love of people are the biggest assets of BJD. In 2024 elections, BJP may have formed the government but BJD got more votes. We will continue to serve people and our lakhs of workers will carry forward our message to the people and also expose the false promises and incompetence of the BJP government,” he added.
Reacting sharply to Naveen’s remarks, BJP leaders hit back and said the BJD chief should be ashamed of making such misleading statements. BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra said people are aware about the neglect of many sectors including healthcare and education during the previous BJD government.
State BJP vice-president Biranchi Tripathy said the BJD president made these remarks as he is yet to come to terms with the BJP’s electoral victory. “People know very well that BJD was painting every area in their own party’s colour for which people kept BJD out of power,” he added.