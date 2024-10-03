BJP told lies to come to power, says Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday mounted a scathing attack on the BJP and said the saffron party has come to power in Odisha by telling lies and making false promises to people.

Addressing BJD leaders and workers while launching the party’s Jana Sampark Padayatra from Ekamra Assembly constituency here, the former chief minister said BJP can change the name of a scheme or colour of school uniforms, but it cannot change the history of the state.

Stating that the BJD stands with people and sincerely works for their development with a focus on self-respect, the Leader of Opposition asked party workers to make every household in the state aware about the lies of BJP.

He said the law and order situation in the state has declined to such an extent that women are not safe even in police stations while government employees are not secure in the Raj Bhavan. People of the state do not trust the BJP government anymore. It has failed to win the confidence of the people, he said.

“What happened to BJP’s promises like provision of 300 units of free electricity, Rs 50,000 to all women of the state under Subhadra Yojana and old-age pension of Rs 3,000?” questioned Naveen.