Internal bickering in BJD’s Khurda unit comes to the fore

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik launched the party’s Jana Sampark Padayatra on Wednesday, factional fight in the regional outfit has come to the fore from Khurda district.

Sources said heated exchanges broke out after BJD’s defeated candidates from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency Manmath Routray and Begunia Assembly seat Pradeep Sahu reportedly blamed the party’s observer for the LS segment Shreemayee Mishra for their loss in 2024 elections during a review meeting of Khurda district on Tuesday.

Sources said Routray walked out of the meeting though senior leaders tried to pacify him. Both Routray and Sahu reportedly had heated arguments with Mishra at the meet.

Mishra told mediapersons that all cooperation was extended to Routray and Sahu during the election. She said history shows that those who insult women have to pay for it later.

Describing the incident as an internal matter of the party, Mishra said the party president will decide on the differences between the leaders.

Routray said BJD is a democratic party and it is natural for leaders to have different views on preparations for the membership drive.

Chairman of the BJD steering committee Debi Prasad Mishra said no serious incident took place at the meeting of Khurda district unit. He said such matters are always resolved by the party.