CUTTACK: Two teenagers drowned while taking bath in Mahanadi river at Balisahi near Jagatpur New Industrial Estate here on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Aryan Nayak of Khaira Samal Sahi and Manoranjan Behera of Jagatpur Barrage Colony, both aged 13 years and students of Class VIII in Rajkishore Vidyapitha, Tarola.

Sources said at around 2.45 pm, Aryan and Manoranjan were bathing in Mahanadi when they slipped and were swept away in the river current.

Fire services personnel from Chauliaganj launched a search operation and retrieved Aryan’s body but Manoranjan is yet to be traced.