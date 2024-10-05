Bandh over localised recruitment hits life in undivided Koraput

KORAPUT/MALKANGIRI: A 12-hour bandh called by the Joint Action Committee in association with Koraput District Youth Congress over recruitment in government departments on the basis of district, brought life to a standstill across the region on Friday.

Shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed during the dawn-to-dusk bandh. Goods vehicles remained off roads. Sources said long queues of stranded trucks were lined up both sides of the National Highway.

The key demand of the protesters was to prioritise local youths for government jobs in Koraput. They voiced concerns over non-locals securing jobs in the district only to leave after a few years. A supporter of the bandh questioned the effectiveness of teachers unfamiliar with the local tribal language and culture, stating, “How can teachers, unfamiliar with the local tribal language and culture, effectively teach students here?”

The Joint Action Committee has vowed to continue its agitation until the state government ensures local appointments in undivided Koraput district. Both Congress and BJP have extended their support to the cause. Former MP Jayaram Pangi warned if the demands of undivided Koraput are not addressed, the districts would unite to form a Dandakaranya Union Territory.

Former MLAs Raghuram Padal, Krishna Chandra Sagaria, and Prafulla Pangi, along with Koraput municipality chairman Lalat Ranjan Sethi, veteran Congress leaders Manoj Acharya, Babula Beniya, and Rupak Turk, were among those who backed the bandh. Youth leaders expressed concern over the lack of political will in implementing the decision.

The bandh, supported by youths across Nandpur, Laxmipur, Pottangi, Semiliguda, Jeypore, Lamtaput, and Sunabeda, also witnessed road blockades, further crippling daily activities in the district. The protesters resolved to continue their strike until their demands are met.

Similarly, a 12-hour bandh call given by the SC and ST Joint Action Committee demanding recruitment in Class III and IV posts on district basis evoked mixed response across Malkangiri district on the day. While most vehicles including private and government buses remained off road, schools and business establishments were partly closed in the district headquarters town. Action committee president Jara Sabar Madhi, working president Sonu Anugu, advisor Prabhakar Hantal and vice -president Ghenu Muduli along with supporters picketed at the bus stand and DNK Chowk.