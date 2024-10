BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday exhorted teachers to use modern technology and skills as teaching methods have undergone significant changes over the last two decades.

Addressing an orientation programme for 16,009 newly-recruited junior teachers at Kalinga Stadium, the CM said, “In Indian culture, teachers hold a unique position. Though our education system has been modernised, teachers still play a vital role in shaping human lives.” Congratulating the teachers, Majhi said, “As you begin this new chapter in your life, remember that you have the responsibility of molding innocent children into responsible individuals, just as a potter crafts beautiful pottery from clay. You are the architects of future generations and your contribution will shape the destiny of our state and country.”

The CM, who started his career as a school teacher, said, “I bow to all of you who are going to shoulder this sacred responsibility and extend my best wishes for your noble endeavour.”

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said around 76.49 lakh students are enrolled in schools of the state and it is the responsibility of teachers to make them educated and instill confidence among them.