New safari vehicles introduced in Similipal

BARIPADA: Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Saturday flagged off new safari vehicles for further boosting tourism in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

The flagging off of the vehicles was done on the birth anniversary of Khairi, the tigress. The minister said the new vehicles will facilitate tourists visiting Similipal.

The vehicles can booked for a nominal fee by tourists who wish to enjoy the splendid nature in the park. A mini marathon was organised by the Forest department from Khairi Niwas in Jashipur. The minister said though Khairi, also called the princess tigress is no more, its memory remains alive.

RCCF and field director of Similipal Prakash Chand Gogineni, deputy director of STR (North) Sai Kiran and deputy director of STR (South) Samrat Gowda were among those present.