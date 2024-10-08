Agitators gherao collectorate to protest Chakdar project

KEONJHAR: Members of Samakoi Chakdar Project Coordination Committee along with residents of Telkoi on Monday gheraoed the office of the collector to protest the proposed Chakdar project in Telkoi of Keonjhar district.

The protesters took out a procession around the city before arriving at the collector’s office where they staged a dharna. Leaders of Congress, BJD and other organisations too joined the agitators. The protesters said the Chakdar project would not benefit Keonjhar district and must be scrapped.

The locals residents have been opposing the project for 46 years. They allege that once the project is completed at Chakdar downstream of Samakoi river, a major part of Telkoi block will be submerged and many people displaced.

At the same time, agricultural land in Keonjhar district will not get water for irrigation. Instead, Pallhada and Kaniha areas in the neighbouring Angul district will be irrigated.

Sources said the project was shelved for 20 years after protests by locals but now the BJP government has announced funds for it in the budget. The agitators warned they will gherao the Governor’s house if their demands are not met.