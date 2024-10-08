Congress leader murdered over previous enmity

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevails in Boulojholi village within Hinjili police limits of Ganjam district following the cold-blooded murder of a 49-year-old Congress leader.

The victim, Rajendra Reddy was the director of Kukudakhandi Cooperative Samiti and had previous enmity with some residents of Satapandia village over party affiliation. On Sunday night, while Reddy was returning, the miscreants stopped him at Badakhandi village and slit his throat. A few passersby saw Reddy lying on the road and raised an alarm.

Soon other villagers reached the spot and identified Reddy who had already succumbed. Hinjili IIC Srinivas Sethy along with other police personnel reached the spot and seized two motorcycles. While one of the two-wheelers belonged to Reddy, the other might have been used by the accused. Reddy’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem.

While police are yet to identify the culprits, Reddy’s supporters are irked over the incident. Sources said several Congress leaders reached Boulojholi and sought immediate arrest of the culprits. Police said probe is on and patrolling has been intensified in the village and its nearby areas to maintain law and order.