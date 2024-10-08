FIVB president Ary S Graça conferred KISS Humanitarian award 2020

BHUBANESWAR : International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) president Ary S Graça has been conferred the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2020 in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards the promotion of the game across the world.

The award was given away by Governor Raghubar Das in the presence of deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. The Governor lauded Graca’s commitment to promoting volleyball and bringing a positive change to the society through the game.

The KISS Humanitarian Award reflects humanitarian and social values, encouraging individuals working in these fields worldwide to strive for further achievements, he said.

The deputy chief minister also congratulated Graça for the award and lauded the efforts of Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, for instituting the award.

Graça praised Samanta’s efforts to develop volleyball in the country. He said his primary aim through the game is to bring peace and harmony across the world.