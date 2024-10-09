Barring 13, every police station has CCTVs: ADGP

CUTTACK: The government has submitted in the Orissa High Court that all the police stations in the state, barring 13, have now been equipped with functional CCTVs. The remaining ones will also have CCTVs within the next 15 days.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress made in the matter, the court on Tuesday fixed November 12 for further monitoring of the functioning of CCTVs in police stations.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho after perusal of the report on status of CCTV facilities in the police stations filed by additional DGP (headquarters) Dayal Gangwar said, “It is heartening that after realising the gravity of the Bharatpur police station incident, the state officials have taken quick and effective measures.”

Gangwar in his affidavit stated that he had received inputs which indicated CCTVs in 496 of the 593 police stations were non-functional. However, with his intervention and support of top officials, CCTVs are now functional in all police stations of the state, barring 13. The 13 police stations will be equipped with CCTVs within the next 15 days, he submitted.

The state counsel also informed the court that the government is in the process of preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that no such untoward incidents like the Bharatpur incident are repeated in the future.

On September 23, the court had suo motu registered a PIL on the incident, in which an army officer was allegedly ill-treated and his fiancée detained and assaulted brutally in police custody. Gangwar was appointed as an officer of the court to assist in the suo motu PIL. He was then additional DGP (modernisation).

On September 23, the high court wanted to know from the state government as to what steps it intended to take to protect the dignity of the personnel of the Armed Forces. The court had asked the government to take policy decisions as to how to treat army personnel at police stations.