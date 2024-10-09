Odisha horror: Man throws toddler son into well, attempts to kill daughter

NUAPADA: In a spine-chilling incident, a man killed his 14-month-old son by throwing him into a well after which he attempted to hack his minor daughter in Kutiapada village within Boden police limits in the district on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Kishore Majhi, is on the run following the incident while police have launched a manhunt.

Sources said, Kishore used to have frequent fights with his wife Jayanti over dowry issues. The couple had three children including Kamalakanti (10), Lakhmikanti (8) and 14-month-old Chandan.

On Tuesday too, the accused got into a similar argument with his wife and thrashed him. Following the altercation, Jayanti went to her parents’ house. Later, Kishore, on the pretext of taking the children to their maternal grandparents’ house, took them to a forest near the village.

Police said, Kishore first drugged Chandan and threw him into a well. He then caught hold of Kamalakanti and tried to assault her with a sharp object but villagers rushed to her rescue. However, he managed to escape when the villagers reached the spot.

While Kamalakanti was rushed to Boden community health centre for medical attention, Chandan’s body was recovered from the well.

Boden IIC, Govind Majhi said a manhunt has been launched to nab Kishore. “The girl is undergoing treatment and postmortem of the boy will be conducted on Wednesday,” he added.