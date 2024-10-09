State’s first bone bank comes up at SCB MCH

CUTTACK: Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling inaugurated a bone bank at the orthopaedics department of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

Considered the first of its kind in Odisha, the bank will assist patients suffering from bone cancer, serious trauma with acute bone damage, and failed replacement surgeries. Additionally, needy patients will be able to access these services free of charge.

Speaking to the media, Mahaling stated that the bone bank will reduce the waiting time for patients in need of bone grafts, thereby speeding up surgical procedures and recovery times.

The minister further explained that the bone bank can utilize patients' allografts, eliminating the need for donor bones. This will aid in repairing bone fractures, defects, and other conditions.

"Usually, bones damaged due to road accidents or during surgical procedures and amputations go to waste. Now, these discarded bones can be collected and preserved at the SCB bone bank for future use in emergency situations," he said.

On the same day, Mahaling also inaugurated an orthopaedic skill laboratory. Dean and Principal of SCB MCH Lucy Das noted that the bone bank is a first-of-its-kind in Odisha and will benefit not only patients but also students pursuing medical education in eastern India.

Head of the orthopaedics department Dr. Nirmal Mohapatra reported that bones from 29 individuals have already been collected and preserved in the bone bank. “These preserved bones will soon be used in various orthopaedic surgeries,” he added.