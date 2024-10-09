The man from Odisha who scripted Haryana poll win

BHUBANESWAR: Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. That’s the story of Haryana Assembly election, results of which were announced on Tuesday. Proving all pollsters and political analysts wrong, the BJP sprang a surprise by returning to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term.
While the spotlight is clearly on the Modi-Shah combine, BJP president JP Nadda, state leaders including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar, one man who quietly made it work - and deserves the accolades - is Union Education minister and election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan.
Pradhan proved the party’s decision to give him the responsibility of managing the election right at a crucial juncture when turning the anti-incumbency tide appeared almost impossible. Known as a trusted lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and a pointsman when it comes to fixing problems in the party in any state, Pradhan was entrusted the job of steering Haryana across the election river at a time when all odds were stacked against the BJP.
From breaking its alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and replacing Khattar with Saini as chief minister to losing five Lok Sabha seats in the general elections due to favourable disposition of Jats and farmers towards Congress, the Haryana BJP was facing the impossible. Taking charge at this difficult time, Pradhan took everyone by surprise by denying tickets to many party veterans and sitting MLAs and replacing them by new faces. A majority in the party thought this will prove counterproductive. He, however, proved the naysayers wrong as the election results started pouring in.
When senior BJP leader and former minister Anil Vij staked claim to the post of chief minister during the campaign, Pradhan silenced him by announcing that the party is fighting the election under the leadership of Saini and he will be the chief minister if the party returns to power.
Considered a smart strategist, Pradhan in the past had proved his mettle as in-charge of states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Popularly known as the ‘Ujjwala Man’ for providing over eight million LPG connections to women from below poverty line (BPL) families when he was the minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, the 55-year-old leader was instrumental in the formation of the first BJP government in Odisha this year. From drafting the party manifesto to setting the ‘Odia Asmita’ narrative during the simultaneous polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha in Odisha, he crafted a strategy that dislodged the Naveen Patnaik government after a 24-year run in the state.
Starting as an activist of the ABVP as student of Talcher college in 1983, Pradhan went on to become the longest serving minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas of India. Now, as the Education minister, he has taken up the challenge to implement the New Education Policy 2020.
As the organisational elections of the BJP are due in December and a new president will replace JP Nadda, speculations are rife that Pradhan may take over the reins of the party.