The man from Odisha who scripted Haryana poll win

BHUBANESWAR: Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. That’s the story of Haryana Assembly election, results of which were announced on Tuesday. Proving all pollsters and political analysts wrong, the BJP sprang a surprise by returning to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term.

While the spotlight is clearly on the Modi-Shah combine, BJP president JP Nadda, state leaders including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar, one man who quietly made it work - and deserves the accolades - is Union Education minister and election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan proved the party’s decision to give him the responsibility of managing the election right at a crucial juncture when turning the anti-incumbency tide appeared almost impossible. Known as a trusted lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and a pointsman when it comes to fixing problems in the party in any state, Pradhan was entrusted the job of steering Haryana across the election river at a time when all odds were stacked against the BJP.

From breaking its alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and replacing Khattar with Saini as chief minister to losing five Lok Sabha seats in the general elections due to favourable disposition of Jats and farmers towards Congress, the Haryana BJP was facing the impossible. Taking charge at this difficult time, Pradhan took everyone by surprise by denying tickets to many party veterans and sitting MLAs and replacing them by new faces. A majority in the party thought this will prove counterproductive. He, however, proved the naysayers wrong as the election results started pouring in.