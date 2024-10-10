Haath kharcha for tribal students from this year

BHUBANESWAR: Tribal students of secondary grades in government and government-aided schools will receive a financial incentive of Rs 5,000 under Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana from the current academic year of 2024-25.

The ST and SC Development department on Wednesday issued operational guidelines for the newly-launched scheme which aims to arrest the dropout rate among ST students. The incentive is called ‘haath kharcha’.

Tribal students passing out of Class VIII and joining Class IX and those transitioning from Class X to Class XI will receive the one-time incentive which will be over and above any other scholarships provided to ST students.

Officials of the department said the incentive will help tribal students meet their other incidental requirements towards education and help them pursue higher studies. The incentive will be provided after enrolment in the respective classes to ensure that students are attending classes regularly after enrolment.

However, only tribal students whose family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh will be eligible. As per the modalities, students will have to apply to their institution’s head who after strict scrutiny will forward the application to the State Scholarship portal. The incentive will be disbursed to students through direct bank transfer.

The department has asked district education and welfare officers to track Class VIII and Class X pass-out students from the month of April of every academic year on a regular basis and ensure their admission to higher grades. With many students dropping out in secondary grades due to lack of institutions in their vicinity, the officers have been asked to make them aware of the nearby educational institutions where they can take admission to higher secondary grades.