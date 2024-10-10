Hindus and Muslims join hands to host Durga Puja in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Durga Puja is not just the biggest festival but also the brightest example of communal harmony in Cuttack. Here, Muslims are very much a part of the celebrations like their Hindu brothers who host it. A majority of the Durga Puja committees have Muslim members who oversee the preparations. At some places, ‘zari’ medhas are prepared by Muslim craftsmen. And at Alisha Bazaar, the puja preparations do not begin without the involvement of Muslims. Member of Alisha Bazaar puja committee Asraf Sk said Durga Puja is integral to both Muslim and Hindu households in the area. “Our ancestors had joined hands with Hindu families to begin Durga Puja here. This association continues till date to keep the sense of brotherhood alive.”

Preparation of the puja begins with setting up of the frame for idols of Goddess Durga, Saraswati, Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Kartikeswar, and the demon Mahisasura. The Muslims of the area provide hay and clay for the frame and also prepare it before artisans take over to sculpt the idols of the deities and the demon. Besides, they accompany their Hindu brothers to get fish from fishermen for preparation of ‘Macha Bhoga’ for the Goddess on Nabami.

“This has been the tradition here since the festival started 100 years back,” said Asraf. This is not the only example of communal harmony during puja, said secretary of Mahanagar puja committee Bhikari Das. Puja committees like Sutahat, Mangalabag, Jhola Sahi, Nimasahi, Jobra, Darga Bazaar, Banka Bazaar and Malgodam have Muslim members who take the responsibility of organising the festival.

“Last year, a Muslim brother paid Rs 50,000 to release the gold and silver jewellery of Goddess Durga that was mortgaged by a puja committee member at Sutahat,” said Das. At Banka Bazaar, Sk Zaheer’s family has been preparing ‘zari medhas’ for Goddess Durga since the last several years. Zaheer said, “Except 30 to 35 pandals that prepare chandi medha, the rest puja pandals use zari, shola and other items to prepare their medhas. A substantial part of this work is done by Muslim artists living in different parts of the city who have been doing it for several generations.”