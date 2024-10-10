Naveen starts campaign for new BJD members

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reiterated that the BJD is the number one political party in Odisha.

Launching the membership drive of the party here at the Sankha Bhawan, the BJD supremo said people of the state voted in large numbers for it in the last general elections and they still have full faith in it.

Stating that the BJD government has done a lot of good work for the state. Other states including the Centre often followed the Odisha government’s schemes as it had become a model for the country. No one can deprive the people of Odisha from the development and welfare schemes launched by the BJD government, he said.

The BJD’s membership drive which is conducted every three years will continue till December 9 for two months.