Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to visit pandals in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit Durga Puja pandals in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Informing this to mediapersons, BJP MLA from Ekamra Babu Singh said the chief minister has expressed his desire to visit Durga Puja pandals in the two cities. He is likely to visit the pandals at Rasulgarh, Baramunda, Nayapalli, Old Station Bazaar, Laxmisagar, Sundarpada and a few others places in the state capital. Some ministers may accompany the chief minister.

Singh said Majhi will visit the pandals in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Mahasthami on October 11. He is scheduled to visit Cuttack on Mahanavami on October 12 to celebrate the puja.

The chief minister is also scheduled to visit Keonjhar on October 13 to celebrate Durga Puja in his home district.

The BJP MLA said Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also visit various pandals in the capital city. The schedule of the union minister’s visit will be finalised soon.