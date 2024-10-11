Odisha man who chopped constable’s palm held

SAMBALPUR: Police on Thursday arrested a man, who was on the run after chopping the palm of a constable, while the latter was trying to settle a domestic dispute.

The accused, Kamulu Pradhan was shot in the leg following a brief chase before being arrested. While the constable was attacked on October 4, Burla police had registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab Kamulu. At around 9 am on the day, police received reliable information that Kamlu was hiding near Kantapali hill within Burla police limits. A team led by Burla IIC Anil Pradhan along with SI Debashis Khilar and other staff raided the spot and asked Kamlu to surrender.

The accused despite several warnings, assaulted Khilar with a sharp weapon as a result of which he sustained a cut on his right hand. Kamulu did not stop there and continued attacking the police team and in self-defence, Pradhan fired at his right leg and eventually arrested him. Both the injured SI as well as the accused were rushed to VIMSAR, Burla where their condition is stated to be stable.

Briefing mediapersons, ASP Haresh Chanda Pandey said, “On the day of the incident, we had reached the spot on the basis of a complaint received on 112 from the wife of the accused. When our constable Saroja Bhoi was trying to mediate between the couple, the accused picked up a sharp weapon and tried to attack Bhoi thrice. In the third hit, Bhoi sustained critical injuries on the three fingers of his right hand. We had launched an investigation and found Kamulu had often displayed similar aggressive behaviour in the past including his wife. He is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. Appropriate action will be taken against him once he recovers.”

On the other hand, Bhoi who was shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack for a major surgery is still undergoing treatment. DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania had visited the hospital recently to check on Bhoi’s condition and lauded his courage.