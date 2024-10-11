Prakash Behera quits BJD amidst growing discontent in party

BHUBANESWAR: BJD seems to have failed to rein in factionalism within its ranks despite the call of party president Naveen Patnaik for unity in the regional outfit.

In a setback for the party, former Salipur MLA Prakash Chandra Behera quit the BJD on Thursday. His resignation came at a time when the party is busy conducting Jana Sampark Padayatra and membership drive across the state. Behera reportedly had kept himself away from both these events in his constituency.

In his resignation letter to BJD president, Behera thanked Naveen for giving him party ticket to fight the Assembly election from Barabati-Cuttack seat. While he has not given the reasons for quitting the party, he said he is yet to decide on his future course of action.

Behera had quit BJP to join BJD ahead of the 2024 elections. He unsuccessfully contested from Barabati-Cuttack in the election and finished third.

Behera was elected to the Assembly from Salipur on a Congress ticket in 2014. He resigned from the Congress and joined BJP ahead of the 2019 elections in the state. Behera also contested the 2019 Assembly polls from Salipur on a BJP ticket. However, he was defeated by BJD’s Prashant Behera.

This is not the only instance of BJD receiving a setback during the ongoing Jana Sampark Yatra. Senior BJD leader and former MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy also kept away from the party’s membership drive in Jajpur on Wednesday.

On being asked about the reason, the leader said he is keeping himself away from political activities for a few days. Satpathy, a six-time MLA from Barchana, was denied a ticket by the BJD in the 2024 elections.

In the midst of the growing resentment, the allegation of BJD’s Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal against a party leader who reportedly conspired to defeat him in 2019 and 2024 elections, has also created a flutter in the regional outfit.