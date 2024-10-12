Boy abducted by begging mafia from Lathore market, rescued from Hyderabad

NUAPADA: A five-year-old boy from Komna in Nuapada, who was kidnapped by a woman from Lathor market in Balangir on September 29 was rescued by a police team from Hyderabad on Friday.

Police also arrested two persons, including the woman. The rescued minor was from Lohondapali within Komna police limits, while the accused were identified as Padmini Majhi (40) of Mandala village within Tukerla police limits in Balangir and Duryodhan Bariha (30) of Lakhana in Nuapada.

On September 30, father of the boy, Arjun Bemal filed a formal complaint regarding abduction of his son following which investigation began.

Police said Padmini was staying with the kid’s family for the last 10 days. She was brought to Bemal’s house by his elder brother Hari.

Police said Padmini pretended to be a destitute due to which Hari brought her to Arjun’s family after informing the Sakhi Centre. On the day of the incident, Padmini asked Arjun to take her to the nearest weekly market in Lathor near Nuapada- Bolangir border to buy daily utilities.

Arjun took along his son and Padmini to the market. While he was busy, Padmini escaped from the market along with the child. Unable to trace Padmini and his son, Arjun and his brother lodged a complaint with Komna police the next day.

Based on the complaint, an investigation was launched into the matter and eventually, police managed to trace Padmini’s location through a mobile number which showed that she was in Rajkonda near Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

As per the direction of Nuapada SP, a team under the leadership of SI BP Pradhan left for Rajkonda and on Thursday, with the help of local police, rescued the boy and apprehended Padmini along with her partner Duryodhan. During interrogation they confessed to kidnapping the boy to engage him in begging in Hyderabad city.

ASP, Indramani Behera said, the accused have been booked under section 139 (1) and 3 (5) of BNS and forwarded to the court on the day. “Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in similar cases,” he said.