Former Odisha CM Naveen’s puja pandal visit sparks BJP reaction

BHUBANESWAR: Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik too visited several Durga Puja pandals in the city on Friday.

The visit of both the chief minister and leader of Opposition to the puja pandals on the same day, however, assumed political overtones with the two sides accusing each other of indulging in one upmanship.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said, “Naveen never visited any puja pandal in the last 24 years. He was even reluctant to participate in Ravan Podi. He just followed suit after Chief Minister Mohan Majhi visited various puja pandals. There is no place for politics in devotion. He is making overtures as if the elections are round the corner.”

Former minister and senior BJD leader Ashok Panda retorted saying that there was no bar on anybody from visiting a Puja pandal. “Why should Naveen babu compete with anybody. He visited puja pandals to seek the blessings of Maa Durga for the people of the state,” he said.

Going a step further, mayor Sulochana Das said stampede-like situation was seen at puja pandals during Naveen’s visit. “Naveen still resides in the hearts of people. People continue to look at him as their chief minister and he has reached out to them,” she said.