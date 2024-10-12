Odisha CM Majhi waives rent for pandals, goes mandap hopping

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced waiver of ground rent for Durga Puja pandals set up across Odisha.

The chief minister, who went on a pandal-hopping spree in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Mahashtami, announced the decision on X and said it will encourage members of the puja committees. The decision will be applicable for all Durga Puja pandals of the state from this year.

Puja committees pay ground rent upward of Rs 25,000 to the government depending on the size of their pandals.

On the day, Majhi first went to Patanasahi pandal in Old Town area, which is celebrating its platinum jubilee this year. Subsequently, he visited the puja mandaps at Sundarpada and Baramunda.

The chief minister also visited the pandals at Nayapalli, Saheed Nagar, Rasulgarh, Bomikhal, Laxmisagar and Station Bazaar. He was accompanied by his wife Dr Priyanka Marandi and several BJP leaders.

Majhi said he prayed to Goddess Durga for blessings and guidance to transform the state into a new and prosperous Odisha. “On the Mahashtami day, I got the opportunity to take the blessings of the Goddess. A new government has been formed with her blessings and I have been given the responsibility of the chief minister. I also prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state,” he said.

The chief minister is scheduled to visit Cuttack on the occasion of Mahanavami on Saturday to participate in the festivities. He will also be travelling to Keonjhar on Sunday to celebrate Durga Puja in his home district.