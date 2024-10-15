19 ragging complaints in new session

BHUBANESWAR : Efforts by the Higher Education department to uproot the scourge of ragging from campuses in Odisha seem to be yielding little result with freshers still being subjected to harassment by their seniors.

According to the reports of the University Grants Commission (UGC), in the last two months since August 1 when the academic session began, 19 complaints of ragging have been registered from higher educational institutes in Odisha. Of these, four are of serious nature.

Incidentally, 13 of these 19 complaints are from public institutions including Ravenshaw and Berhampur universities, Odisha University of Technology and Research and National Law University-Odisha. Investigation into 14 complaints is underway while four complaints have been closed with punishment handed out to accused students.

Overall, 307 complaints of ragging have been registered from institutions across the country since August till now and among the top 10 states that have reported the highest number of cases, Odisha figures at the sixth position. Above it are Bihar with 21 cases, Maharashtra (20), Madhya Pradesh (27), West Bengal (31) and Uttar Pradesh (51).

Academicians of government-run institutions said with the beginning of the new session, all measures are put in place for preventing ragging, be it counselling the students, publicising anti-ragging helplines on campuses, websites or regular patrolling of hostels by teachers.