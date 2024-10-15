Villagers blockade road over man’s death in Odisha

NUAPADA: Residents of Godramunda village within Boden police limits in Nuapada blocked the Boden-Khariar road on Monday demanding compensation for the family of a 40-year-old man who died while undergoing treatment for dog bite on Sunday night.

Jagannath Bag was bitten by a dog on September 19, following which he was rushed to the Khariar sub-divisional hospital.

However, as his condition deteriorated, he was first admitted to Nuapada district headquarters hospital and then shifted to VIMSAR, Burla where he died while undergoing treatment.

On Monday morning, Bag’s family members and villagers staged a blockade keeping his body on the road. Bag is survived by his mother, wife and four minor children.

The villagers demanded a government job for his wife and the eviction of meat shops which has aggravated the dog menace in the village. Khariar tehsildar, Narasingh Godwa said the victim’s kin was given Rs 10,000 from Red Cross and Rs 3,000 under Harishchandra Yojana.