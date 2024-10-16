CT-GST officials seize 1.66 quintal of silver from vehicle in Rengali

SAMBALPUR: An enforcement team of the CT-GST department on Tuesday seized 1.66 quintal of silver from a vehicle in Rengali and detained three persons in this connection.

Sources said basing on the information about ganja smuggling, excise officials launched a drive to inspect vehicles on Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Biju Expressway. While vehicles from outside states were being checked, the officials stopped a car bearing Maharashtra registration number which was en route to Ranchi.

During search, they found huge quantity of silver hidden inside a secret compartment behind the rear seat of the car. Subsequently, CT-GST officials were informed about the seizure.