CT-GST officials seize 1.66 quintal of silver from vehicle in Rengali

SAMBALPUR: An enforcement team of the CT-GST department on Tuesday seized 1.66 quintal of silver from a vehicle in Rengali and detained three persons in this connection.
Sources said basing on the information about ganja smuggling, excise officials launched a drive to inspect vehicles on Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Biju Expressway. While vehicles from outside states were being checked, the officials stopped a car bearing Maharashtra registration number which was en route to Ranchi.
During search, they found huge quantity of silver hidden inside a secret compartment behind the rear seat of the car. Subsequently, CT-GST officials were informed about the seizure.
An enforcement team of CT-GST reached the spot and recovered the huge quantity of silver weighing around 1.66 quintal. The seized items included silver anklets, glasses, other ornaments and a bag of pearls. Three persons travelling in the vehicle were also detained.
Deputy commissioner, GST Tekchand Meher said the market value of the seized silver is yet to be ascertained. “The three detainees were interrogated but they could not provide any satisfactory answer regarding their possession of the silver. They also did not have any supporting document. Penalty will be imposed on them for unauthorised possession of such a huge quantity of silver,” he added.